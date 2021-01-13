Thunder Road gets creative amid COVID in fully open indoor center

0 shares Share

Jan. 13, 2021

Thunder Road’s new indoor entertainment center is now fully open, with additional options to cater to COVID-conscious customers who are looking for a way to safely have fun outside the house.

One attraction that opened after the main indoor entertainment center is the 7D theater, which required a little extra time to install the state-of-the-art technology.

It offers an immersive experience found only at four other places in the country.

The theater shows a 3D film on a dome screen, and seats move in all different directions. Air movements and water effects aim to immerse the viewer in the experience, allowing them to feel the whooshing of the wind on a roller coaster ride or spiders crawling on the floor below their feet.

“If there’s a sneeze or a waterfall, you’ll feel the water on you,” said Ryan Friez, general manager.

Friez called the theater the “next evolution” of the 4D technology found in theme parks like Disneyland.

“It’s kind of cool because we get to get it before Disney does,” he said.

Also open in the new indoor center are “hyper bowling,” which offers interactive bowling games beyond the traditional format, Spin Zone bumper cars and ax-throwing lanes, including one with a new projected target and others with cottonwood targets so axes are easier to stick into the wood.

With more than 30,000 square feet of space, Friez said there is plenty of room to stay 6 feet apart while enjoying the new facility, but the business also has found ways to cater to people who want a more private experience.

Thunder Road is offering private bookings for the attractions, and the business has gotten creative with scheduling private parties outside the regular hours as well, Friez said.

That privacy tracks in the Rev It Up Grille as well, with private party rooms where families can dine together away from the general restaurant area.

Rev It Up has seen about one-third of its business transition to takeout and delivery during the pandemic, Friez said.

The menu offers a variety of dishes and special items, from classic pizzas and Philly cheesesteak egg rolls to bread bowls with macaroni and cheese.

The indoor entertainment center also has classic games such as Skee-Ball, arcade and redemption games.

“We’re trying to bring something new and something classic together,” Friez said.

Thunder Road is open daily with varied afternoon and evening hours.