Thunder Road opens for season with adjustments

May 21, 2020

Thunder Road Family Park has started to open for the season, with some changes in place related to COVID-19.

The go-karts, miniature golf and Tilt-a-Whirl are open, with the rest of the attractions planned to open in the coming weeks.

One new addition will be Dakota Snow, which will sell its shaved ice every day in the afternoon and evening. The business has added a second trailer that will be based at the amusement park at 201 N. Kiwanis Ave.

Thunder Road has implemented wellness and temperatures checks for employees; frequent and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing of high-contact surfaces; sanitizing for putters, bats, helmets and karts between uses; and face coverings for employees who don’t have barriers such as a window or distance between guests.

“We are asking more of ourselves and of our guests to keep everyone as safe as possible,” Thunder Road said in a statement.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time and cannot wait until we can see you again.”

It also released a list of guest responsibilities:

• We ask that guests stay with their immediate household for mini-golf or Tilt-a-Whirl.

• Please wash or sanitize your hands often, especially when touching common surfaces.

• Please maintain 6 feet or more from other guests or groups.

• We discourage guests from using the scoring pedestals that are at the beginning of each hole.

•We ask all guests to pick up their own golf club when they are done. Put any used club in the discard area for us to

sanitize.

• We encourage guests to bring your own bat and helmet if you plan to use the batting cages. We will have sanitized ones available at the ticket building but please pick them up and drop them off there so they can be properly cleaned. These items will be available only on request.

Thunder Road also is wrapping up construction on its indoor attraction, which will include a large arcade, two-story laser tag, bowling, bumper cars, 7D theater and restaurant. The plan is still to open that later this summer.

Current hours for the outdoor attractions are 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 1 to 8 p.m. Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday.