Time to golf! Here’s when courses open

March 3, 2021

The golf season has returned – GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness is getting ready to open many of its courses in the coming days.

“After last year, golf was really the main thing you could do, and now we’re getting an early jump-start, and people are excited to be active and outside,” said Matt Drake, head golf professional.

“Last year, we opened up full time at the end of February, but the year before that, we had snow in April and didn’t really get into the full swing of things until May in 2019, so all things considered, I’d say it’s another long year for us.”

Fox Run Golf Course in Yankton has been up and running for the past week. It will add carts Thursday and open the driving range.

“From what I’ve heard everyone say, for it being this early, everything looks really good,” Drake said. We’re missing green grass, but everything is dry and playable.”

Bakker Crossing will open at 10 a.m. Friday for walking only.

Central Valley and Willow Run will open at 10 a.m. Saturday for walking only.

“Tee times already are filling up,” Drake said. “I absolutely recommend booking ahead of time.”

Rocky Run is still closed for now.

While there are some wetter, colder days in the extended forecast, “I can only see a day or two being a setback,” Drake said. “I’d like to think we’re open long term from here on out.”

