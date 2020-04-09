Time to stock up: Major wine reduction sale

- Retail
April 9, 2020
This paid piece is sponsored by Wine Time on Main.
Has staying at home caused your wine supply to shrink? This needs to be your next stop.
Wine Time on Main is doing a big wine reduction sale to move out fall and winter features and a handful of select bottles – which means the spring and summer wines are on the way!
Here’s what you need to do for the lowest prices of the season:
All wines are already marked down — however, to get an additional discount, choose the following promo code:
Orders will be available for pick up the next business day. Wine Time is open Tuesday through Saturday. Many of the wines have limited quantities, so the list will be updated daily.
You can still have a glass of wine at Wine Time while meeting COVID-19 guidelines. The wine bar is set up so patrons can be widely spaced apart. The crowd will be limited to 10 or fewer patrons.
Here are other precautions Wine Time is taking in addition to the city and state health codes already followed:
“We understand the severity of this virus, so we have implemented online ordering options — so that you can schedule a time to pick up a bottle of wine to enjoy in the comfort of your own home,” owner Bob Novak said.
A link for online ordering can be found HERE.
Here’s a look at Wine Time’s adjusted hours:
