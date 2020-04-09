Time to stock up: Major wine reduction sale

0 shares Share

April 9, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Wine Time on Main.

Has staying at home caused your wine supply to shrink? This needs to be your next stop.

Wine Time on Main is doing a big wine reduction sale to move out fall and winter features and a handful of select bottles – which means the spring and summer wines are on the way!

Here’s what you need to do for the lowest prices of the season:

Go to winetimeonmain.com.

Click the “Order Now” button.

Select when you want to schedule the order.

Under “Choose a Menu,” select “Blow Out Sale.”

All wines are already marked down — however, to get an additional discount, choose the following promo code:

1-5 bottles use the code “Sale” and get an additional 10 percent off.

and get an additional 10 percent off. 6-24 bottles use the code “Sale6” and get an additional 15 percent off.

Orders will be available for pick up the next business day. Wine Time is open Tuesday through Saturday. Many of the wines have limited quantities, so the list will be updated daily.

COVID-19 precautions

You can still have a glass of wine at Wine Time while meeting COVID-19 guidelines. The wine bar is set up so patrons can be widely spaced apart. The crowd will be limited to 10 or fewer patrons.

Here are other precautions Wine Time is taking in addition to the city and state health codes already followed:

Sanitize tables and chairs after every use.

Sanitize menus after each use.

Sanitize bar and countertop several times throughout the day.

Sanitize front and back door handles inside and outside several times per day.

Sanitize all stainless steel surfaces every hour.

Sanitize cash register and point of sale every hour.

Employees must wash/sanitize hands after cleaning each table.

Hand sanitizer is available at the front door for customers to use.

At the end of the day, on top of all other measures, we’re mist-sanitizing all tables, chairs, bar tops, sinks, stainless surfaces, etc.

“We understand the severity of this virus, so we have implemented online ordering options — so that you can schedule a time to pick up a bottle of wine to enjoy in the comfort of your own home,” owner Bob Novak said.

A link for online ordering can be found HERE.

Here’s a look at Wine Time’s adjusted hours: