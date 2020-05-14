Timeless elegance abounds in updated Old Orchard home

May 14, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Justin and Senta Pfeiffer, Hegg Realtors.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to move into the sought-after Old Orchard neighborhood in a home overflowing with extras.

Located at 3000 S. Amanda Court, this five-bedroom, four-bath home has been completely remodeled and is filled with updates.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to move into a well-established, highly desirable neighborhood with a home where all the restoration has been done for you,” said Justin Pfeiffer, who has the property co-listed with his wife, Senta.

Wainscot throughout the main level emphasizes the home’s timeless feel.

A spacious, newly remodeled, open kitchen features custom Bullseye cabinets, gorgeous quartz counters and high-end appliances, including a six-burner Wolf gas range.

“This is the look and feel of a kitchen you’d find in top-of-the-market new construction, but it blends beautifully into this established home,” Pfeiffer said.

The main level includes multiple dining spaces, from a formal dining room to a dinette.

“You’ll find 9-foot ceilings throughout the living space, which gives a comfortable, open feel,” Pfeiffer said.

The kitchen overlooks a cozy sunroom that opens to spacious deck.

A formal living room provides an additional spot for reading, visiting and unwinding.

“The layout provides a lot of options for families and guests,” Pfeiffer said. “There’s both openness and privacy.”

The main-level master suite features an unbelievable walk-in closet that’s 11-foot-by-13-foot and a newly renovated master bath with a soaking tub and tile walk-in shower.

“It’s an outstanding space,” Pfeiffer said. “It feels luxurious.”

The upper level includes two large bedrooms, plus a bonus loft living room.

Surround sound fills much of the main level as well as the deck and lower-level family room.

“The walkout lower level is fantastic for families,” Pfeiffer added. “There are two additional bedrooms, two areas with built-ins, plus a fireplace. And the attached back deck is perfect for enjoying the one-of-a-kind Old Orchard scenery. There’s really nowhere else in Sioux Falls quite like this neighborhood.”

An oversized, heated garage offers tons of storage, hot and cold water and a polyurea floor.

“As the home has been updated, it’s also received new HVAC, a new back deck and fresh exterior paint,” Pfeiffer said. “The work is done – now it’s yours to enjoy.”

This Executive Home is listed for $687,500. For information, contact Justin and Senta Pfeiffer at 605-360-3600 or justin@justinpfeiffer.com.

