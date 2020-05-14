Timeless elegance abounds in updated Old Orchard home

0 shares Share

May 14, 2020

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to move into the sought-after Old Orchard neighborhood in a home overflowing with extras.

Located at 3000 S. Amanda Court, this five-bedroom, four-bath home has been completely remodeled and is filled with updates.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to move into a well-established, highly desirable neighborhood with a home where all the restoration has been done for you,” said Justin Pfeiffer, who has the property co-listed with his wife, Senta.

Wainscot throughout the main level emphasizes the home’s timeless feel.

A spacious, newly remodeled, open kitchen features custom Bullseye cabinets, gorgeous quartz counters and high-end appliances, including a six-burner Wolf gas range.

“This is the look and feel of a kitchen you’d find in top-of-the-market new construction, but it blends beautifully into this established home,” Pfeiffer said.

The main level includes multiple dining spaces, from a formal dining room to a dinette.

“You’ll find 9-foot ceilings throughout the living space, which gives a comfortable, open feel,” Pfeiffer said.

The kitchen overlooks a cozy sunroom that opens to spacious deck.

A formal living room provides an additional spot for reading, visiting and unwinding.

“The layout provides a lot of options for families and guests,” Pfeiffer said. “There’s both openness and privacy.”

The main-level master suite features an unbelievable walk-in closet that’s 11-foot-by-13-foot and a newly renovated master bath with a soaking tub and tile walk-in shower.

“It’s an outstanding space,” Pfeiffer said. “It feels luxurious.”

The upper level includes two large bedrooms, plus a bonus loft living room.

Surround sound fills much of the main level as well as the deck and lower-level family room.

“The walkout lower level is fantastic for families,” Pfeiffer added. “There are two additional bedrooms, two areas with built-ins, plus a fireplace. And the attached back deck is perfect for enjoying the one-of-a-kind Old Orchard scenery. There’s really nowhere else in Sioux Falls quite like this neighborhood.”

An oversized, heated garage offers tons of storage, hot and cold water and a polyurea floor.

“As the home has been updated, it’s also received new HVAC, a new back deck and fresh exterior paint,” Pfeiffer said. “The work is done – now it’s yours to enjoy.”

This Executive Home is listed for $687,500. For information, contact Justin and Senta Pfeiffer at 605-360-3600 or justin@justinpfeiffer.com.