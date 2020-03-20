Toilet paper makers: There’s more coming

0 shares Share

March 20, 2020

The companies that make some of the most popular brands of toilet paper and other paper products say production is going smoothly, and more inventory is coming.

Georgia-Pacific, which makes Angel Soft and Quilted Northern toilet paper as well as Brawny and Sparkle paper towels, Dixie products and Vanity Fair napkins, sent an email to customers saying products are being made and shipped as fast as possible.

“If you can’t find these items where you shop, ask the retailer when the next shipment is due into the store. They should be able to tell you,” the company said.

“Also, we want to let you know that we have chosen to ship all product directly to our retail partners for now, as this is the fastest way to get as many packages into consumers’ hands as possible.”

The company also is encouraging customers not to buy more than they need. It calculated that a two-person household staying home 24 hours a day, seven days a week, will go through about nine double rolls, or five mega rolls, of toilet paper in two weeks.

“Finally, we’ve recently received questions from consumers asking if they can use Brawny or Sparkle paper towels as a toilet paper replacement,” it said. “We want to reiterate that we do not recommend using paper towels as toilet paper, as they are not designed to be flushed.”

Kimberly-Clark, which makes Cottonelle, Kleenex and Scott paper products, posted a photo on Facebook of some of its leaders in a warehouse filled with paper products.

“We want to assure consumers that we are doing our best to ensure a steady supply of product to stores, and Kimberly-Clark is working closely with our retail partners and customers to understand their current needs,” it said.

“We have plans in place to address the increased demand for our products to the extent possible, including accelerating production and reallocating inventory to help meet these needs.”