Total Card acquired by California company

Dec. 16, 2020

Sioux Falls-based Total Card Inc. has been acquired by a California fintech company.

San Diego-based Vervent has renamed the entity Vervent Card and will continue to keep the office at Lake Lorraine.

Total Card was founded more than 20 years ago and has grown to 400 employees and two global operations centers.

It provides customized call center support and financial products and services, and also issues credit cards. It has issued millions of Visa and MasterCard accounts and services accounts for a growing number of Fortune 500 companies.

Total Card was owned by three partners — Greg Johnson, Scott Swain and Greg Ticknor — who built the company. In a statement, they said they chose to sell it to promote further expansion into the credit card marketplace with a new influx of resources.

“The purchase of Total Card by Vervent is an exciting venture,” said Joseph Noe, president of Vervent Card and former president and CEO of Total Card. “It will enable our continued growth in the credit card marketplace as Vervent Card and allow us to enhance the proven solutions we have always delivered for our clients.”

Vervent offers support to clients, including loan and lease servicing, call center services, backup servicing/capital markets support, credit card servicing and marketing, and customer acquisition. Acquiring Total Card helps expand the company’s presence in the credit card business.

“Expanding Vervent’s lending as a service (LaaS) value chain with the acquisition of Total Card, now Vervent Card, makes a lot of sense,” said David Johnson, Vervent CEO and founder. “We are excited to grow our footprint in the credit card marketplace to support our clients with a one-stop shop for credit card origination, underwriting and servicing.”

There were no other announced changes to the Sioux Falls operation.