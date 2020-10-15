Tour new McKennan Park home, leave with your own inspiration

0 shares Share

Oct. 15, 2020

This paid event piece is sponsored by Jarrod Smart Construction, Co.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to step inside a custom-built new home in the historic McKennan Park neighborhood.

Builder Jarrod Smart Construction Co., collaborating with the new homeowner, is inviting the public into the home at 1710 S. Fourth Ave. for free tours from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind home we think complements the neighborhood and its history in a very intentional way,” Jarrod Smart said.

“The design features similar rhythm, pattern and scale to other homes around the park but with its own unique charm.”

The whimsical ranch home is an attention-grabber from the start with its distinct tower and flared roof to the classic dormers flanking the catslide roof line — all framing its spacious front porch.

“Great care was taken to produce each incredible detail,” Smart said.

Inside, the home was designed especially for the client’s unique lifestyle, reflecting both the household’s personality and accessibility needs.

“Upon entering the home, you’re greeted by a soaring vaulted ceiling with exposed beams, a two-sided fireplace and a custom aquarium,” Smart said. “It definitely makes an impression as soon as you walk in.”

Red oak wood floors, 8 foot tall windows and custom molding offer a fresh take on a traditional style.

The kitchen will wow you with its large island featuring suspended seating, a granite countertop and plenty of storage.

The dining room includes a serving area and custom handmade tile, adding to the home’s character.

And the master suite is serene, with a glass-enclosed shower, custom closet cabinetry and private access to a back patio.

Plus, there are many bonus spaces.

“The library is complete with an office built in to the tower overlooking McKennan Park,” Smart added.

“And the sun room is a great space to unwind, with a brick fireplace, vaulted ceiling and double French pocket doors for privacy when needed.”

Additional features include curved cabinetry, custom millwork, in-floor heating throughout, a curved cased opening at the tower and a pergola on the back porch.

“For accessibility, you’ll find it’s a zero-entry home with two zero-entry showers,” Smart added.

“We’re hoping by inviting the public in to tour the home that you’ll discover what’s possible in an urban infill and custom home design and become inspired to take on your own one-of-a-kind project.”

To learn more about the Custom Home Showcase at Historic McKennan Park, click here. Admission is free. Booties will be provided at the door and are required. Masks are required and also will be offered at the door.