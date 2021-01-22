0 shares Share

Transaction coordination manager

The enthusiastic, top-producing team at Amy Stockberger Real Estate is looking for an exceptional transaction coordination manager. This person will relish the opportunity to build, implement and manage multiple systems. The transaction coordination manager is deeply committed to completing tasks the right way with a high degree of quality and to supporting the team in achieving greater and greater levels of success. We’re looking for someone who wants to grow his or her own skills and develop into a supportive leader within the team.

WHO WE ARE

We are a small group of real estate professionals who find joy and satisfaction in a job well done. We see the world as a field of opportunity waiting to be seized. We set our sights on high goals, strive to be the best at what we do and pride ourselves in delivering a high level of expertise and value to our clients. We have a vision to create innovative strategies to continue our growth as one of the top-performing real estate teams in the area.

WHAT WE DO

We help people buy and sell homes throughout the Sioux Empire. Our clients range from twenty-something first-time homebuyers to distressed sellers on the verge of foreclosure to institutional clients around the country.

WHAT DRIVES US

As an organization, our internal culture focuses on a few key factors:

Autonomy. We believe in combining good training, good documented systems and our own thinking minds to get the job done without a “command-and-control” approach.

Mastery. We focus on progressing from understanding to competency to mastery of different skill sets, and we find fulfillment in the personal growth and sense of achievement we gain from it. We strive for constant improvement in everything that we do.

Purpose. Though some of what we do may seem like minutia at times, we know that it is all part of a greater purpose: personal excellence and becoming true professionals, while helping others achieve their dreams of homeownership and financial independence. In situations of financial distress, we also feel a sense of duty to help rescue others in their hour of need.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR

The ideal candidate will possess the following skills and character traits:

Outstanding attention to detail. You’ll require the ability to scan several pages of a contract package and quickly identify what may be missing or incorrect.

Superior oral and written communication skills. Your overall success in this role will depend largely on how effectively you communicate with others.

An excellent ability to get and stay organized. With all the tasks and projects going on in so many different areas, even above-average organization won’t be enough.

Ability to see the big picture. While our work is sometimes glorious, at times it can seem tedious or even unpleasant. You should always be willing to attack any task with your best efforts.

Desire and ability to learn on your own. Though we will train you whenever possible, you also will be responsible to independently increase your knowledge and effectiveness.

Intrinsically motivated. We want your drive to come from a desire for personal growth and a commitment to excellence.

Prior experience in real estate or a related industry (mortgage financing, escrow/title, insurance, financial services) is preferred but not a must.

HOW TO APPLY

Send a copy of your resume and a cover letter telling us:

When you’re available to start. Your pay history. Why you left/are considering leaving your current position. Why you’re the best candidate for us! The more specific the better.

Show off your writing and technology capability, and demonstrate that you can follow precise instructions by sending your professional resume and cover letter addressing the items above to Natalie Kockelman at natalie@amystockberger.com.