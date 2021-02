0 shares Share

Feb. 16, 2021

The most expensive residential sale for the week of Jan. 25 was $1.2 million for a home in a neighborhood along Bakker Crossing Golf Course.

The 6,000-square-foot home was built in 2015 in the Arthur Estates development. It has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

A second home also topped the million-dollar mark. The property in the Prairie Tree neighborhood of south Sioux Falls sold for $1,150,000. It has 8,300 square feet with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of Jan. 25:

10. 9101 W. Kingfisher Circle, $481,500

9. 905 E. Quail Run Circle, $527,000

8. 230 E. Alberta Trail, Tea; $529,000

7. 25950 Andresen Ave., Hartford; $570,000

6. 6004 S. Prairie View Circle, $610,000

5. 5600 S. Park Knoll Place, $625,000

4. 105 E. 77th St., $640,000

3. 7717 S. Tuscan Club Circle, $885,000

2. 5200 S. Jasmine Circle, $1,150,000

1. 27251 Regal Court, $1,200,000