Two local businesses partner to provide healthy start to life

Nov. 12, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Truks-N-Trykes.

When Bri and Drew McCarty were planning to open Truks-N-Trykes NurseryCare and Truks-N-Trykes Early LearningCare, they knew they wanted to challenge the norms, and giving the kids with a healthy start was a major priority.

“We knew that we wanted to serve something other than chicken nuggets and french fries,” Bri McCarty said.

“We know that kids love to eat that stuff, but we wanted to get them introduced to healthy foods so that they would be a step ahead and hopefully not be picky eaters.”

The couple had experience with their youngest doing baby-led weaning.

“Baby-led weaning was great. We loved that we were exposing our child to real food, and he would eat about anything. At a year and a half, he was eating salmon with a pesto sauce,” McCarty said.

They knew that baby-led weaning coupled with healthy meal options was the perfect combination to set up the kids for success.

“We knew what we wanted, but we weren’t sure where to find it. We started browsing the internet for local businesses that could fill the void we had.

“I was in a Facebook group with Sara (Geelan, Dialed In Nutrition owner) and reached out to her to see if it was something that she felt Dialed In Nutrition would be able to help with.”

In the middle of the pandemic, the McCartys set up a meeting with Geelan via Zoom. Despite having two screens between them, the three of them hit it off instantly.

“I remember the sense of calm that filled my body because I knew she was the perfect partner for the job.” McCarty said. “I remember ending the call, and Drew looked at me and said, ‘We are partnering with her.’ We knew with starting a new business, relationships were the No. 1 priority.”

Geelan remembers that day as well.

“Before we had the call, I remember talking to my husband and asking if we could even do something like that. After the call with Drew and Bri, I knew that we had to figure out a way to make it work,” she said.

“We started this business because we knew how hard it was to feed our family healthy choices with busy schedules.”

With three kids in sports and running from one activity to the next, the family had little time to prepare meals that fit their needs.

“We saw our kids participating in sports, and they would live off pizza from the concession stand,” Geelan said. “That isn’t a great way to eat when you are playing in a three-day tournament.”

The Geelans knew that they weren’t the only family who struggled with this.

Knowing that their business was born out of a desire to help kids, the partnership aligned with their goals.

“It is a great way for me to feel like I am still getting a connection with the kids,” said Geelan, a former teacher.

“I am not with them, but I am still helping provide a big piece of their day.”

For McCarty and Geelan, the relationship has grown from professional to personal.

“Sara is one of the most amazing people we have ever met. She is always willing to work with a specific need, and it has been amazing to watch both of our businesses grow together,” McCarty said.

The kids at Truks-N-Trykes NurseryCare and Truks-N-Trykes Early LearningCare enjoy lunches like maple mustard chicken with rice and broccoli, Mediterranean pizzas and have even had Buddha bowls with pita chips.

“It is crazy to watch the kids eat things that some adults haven’t even tried and even more exciting to watch them love it,” McCarty said.

“I love that we simply have to reheat all of the food and it is ready to go for the kids. It makes serving healthy meals easy.”

While your children can get Dialed In Nutrition meals at Truks-N-Trykes NurseryCare and Truks-N-Trykes Early LearningCare, you can pick up adult-size meals at Sanford Wellness Center on Oxbow, EKIN Nutrition, GNC, Lewis Drug downtown and on Ellis Road, Fitness First of Tea, OI Performance and EVOLVE Fitness for Women (members only).

Want to learn more? For Truks-N-Trykes NurseryCare, email TNTNC.info@gmail.com and for Truks-N-Trykes Early LearningCare, email director.TNTELC@gmail.com.