Sept. 24, 2020

Two south-side liquor stores are under new ownership.

Kevin Johnson, who worked in liquor distribution, bought Liquor Mart South in August and Wolfie’s Liquor Spot earlier this month.

“We’ll likely rebrand at the beginning of the year,” Johnson said.

He’s working to build up inventory and increase selection. “We’ll be moving into allocated bourbons, fun craft beers, seltzers.”

Hours at Wolfie’s, 6811 S. Louise Ave., are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until midnight Friday and Saturday.

Liquor Mart South, 5004 S. Cliff Ave., will be transitioning to those hours soon.