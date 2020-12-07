Unbelievable Christmas feast to go features dishes from four local restaurants

0 shares Share

Dec. 7, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Vanguard Hospitality.

If you’re going to dine at home for Christmas — this is the way to do it.

And we’re not just talking about your Christmas Day dinner.

We’re talking about making one stop to pull away with a delicious Christmas Eve meal, Christmas morning breakfast and a huge Christmas dinner.

Even better, the two-day, three-meal feast features dishes from your favorite family of restaurants at Vanguard Hospitality: Grille 26, Minervas, Morrie’s Steakhouse and Turks & Caicos Cabana Grille, plus locally baked Breadico bread.

“We’ve never offered anything like this, but there’s also never been a holiday season like this,” Vanguard CEO Ken Bashore said. “So we’re excited to be able to take care of our guests for 24 hours straight without them ever leaving home.”

The feast begins with your choice of Morrie’s chicken and wild rice soup or Minervas famous tomato bisque, served in Breadico bread bowls and perfect for Christmas Eve.

Your Dec. 24 evening meal also includes a fabulous mix of Minervas favorite salads and snacks. We promise there will be leftovers for your Christmas Day appetizers.

And then, you’ll wake up with another delicious meal awaiting. Your Christmas morning will include a sumptuous Morrie’s Steakhouse loaded hash brown egg bake, plus signature Grille 26 caramel rolls.

And we haven’t even gotten to the main course yet. Choose from four dishes — or add an extra entree — that will capture any of your favorite Christmas meals and take them to a whole new level. Your entree includes Breadico bread plus five side dishes. Again, you’ll very likely find you’ve got leftovers after this.

And, of course, there’s dessert. Choose from a pecan or caramel apple pie from The Cake Lady, one of Sioux Falls’ most outstanding pastry chefs.

Make sure to place your order by Dec. 19. You’ll pick it up between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 24 at Turks & Caicos Cabana Grille, 5001 S. Western Ave., and you’ll get a link to a video that will walk you step by step through how to perfectly prepare each dish.

“We want to wish our guests a wonderful holiday week and look forward to helping you make memories at home while we take care of the meals,” Bashore said.

Here’s a look at the complete Christmas Feast: