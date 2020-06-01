Unbelievable oasis awaits on more than 1.5 acres of splendor

0 shares Share

June 1, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Amy Stockberger Real Estate.

The ultimate in outdoor living awaits with this unparalleled home on an ultraprivate 1.53 acres.

Located at 1705 N. Deer Hollow Circle, the six-bedroom, six-bath home offers more than 6,600 square feet with a backyard you’ll never want to leave.

“It’s super private, ultralush and so thoughtfully designed,” listing agent Amy Stockberger said. “This is absolutely the perfect time and the perfect year to indulge in an incredible outdoor-living experience.”

A Shotcrete infinity pool and spa offer year-round options for unwinding.

A gazebo and fire pit provide additional spaces for gathering, while a pond completes the incredible scenery.

“And somehow, it’s also incredibly low-maintenance,” Stockberger said. “It’s an enormous living area with so many distinct settings, but you won’t be overwhelmed trying to keep up with it.”

A private tree fort completes the one-of-a-kind outdoor experience.

“We just do not see properties like this, right in Sioux Falls, that offer such a complete outdoor package for every lifestyle,” Stockberger said. “You’ll make incredible memories here.”

Inside, you’ll discover a home where regal splendor meets accessible charm.

An inviting main-floor family room features 20-foot vaulted ceilings adorned with hand-hewn beams, an elegant gas fireplace and an abundance of natural light.

“It’s such a friendly, welcoming space,” Stockberger said. “And it takes full advantage of the views around you.”

An open kitchen includes custom cabinetry, granite counters, a double oven and large island.

The formal dining room is set off by crown molding and built-ins.

“And you will love the master suite,” Stockberger added. “It’s fit for royalty, with a fireplace, jetted tub, tile shower, in-floor heat and giant walk-in closets.”

An impeccably designed upper level includes three bedrooms – one a suite and the other two with a Jack-and-Jill bath – plus an enormous office or bonus room with its own fireplace.

The expansive lower level includes heated floors, a large family room with wet bar and even a coveted storm room.

An oversized four-stall garage includes water, a drain and tons of storage, while the entire home has been mechanically updated, uses geothermal heating and features Andersen windows and premium 3D shingles.

“It really lends itself so well to family living,” Stockberger said. “And you’re located in the outstanding Brandon school district, with a home that will meet your needs in every way.”

This Executive Home is listed for $1,225,000. For information and to schedule a showing, contact Amy Stockberger at amy@amystockberger.com or 605-731-9597. Virtual showings are available!