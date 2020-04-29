Unemployed? How to keep the health coverage you need

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

April 29, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Avera Health.

We could all use some good news – and this news can help South Dakotans who find themselves unemployed.

A special enrollment period for health insurance is in place, and if you qualify, you could be eligible for significant premium reductions as well as cost-share reductions too. These programs can help families and individuals keep – or regain – coverage they need.

“Some people will be able to get zero-dollar premiums and reductions in cost-share items like copays and deductibles,” said Debra Muller, CEO of Avera Health Plans and DAKOTACARE. “Each situation will vary, but in some cases, people can take advantage of both of these reductions. You can call, and we can walk you through your options and help you examine the possible choices.”

Muller said no-cost telemedicine appointments also are available to many people with coverage. COVID-19 testing is another no-cost item. A variety of plans are available for people who were enrolled in health insurance but who may have lost it because of a job loss.

“One of the critical factors is the 60-day window from the time you lost coverage – you have to act prior to that deadline,” she said. “You can get coverage. There are qualifications, but there are possible options that can help you and your family.”

Household income and household size, as well as estimates of 2020 income, are helpful facts people should have ready when they call to apply. Muller said an uptick in individuals seeking to enroll in coverage began around April 1. The cost-reduction programs work by offering insureds tax credits.

More than 15,000 South Dakotans filed for unemployment benefits in the past few weeks. Many may be qualified for bronze, silver or gold plans or for catastrophic coverage. Each varies in cost and coverage. Bronze plans, while affordable, do not qualify for the cost-reduction offerings.

“We’re well-versed in the Affordable Care Act and with the new programs offered at the federal level, so we can help you review your situation,” Muller said. “The one group who may not have opportunities are those who chose to not enroll in coverage prior to Jan. 1, 2020.”

Muller encouraged those individuals to call because there may be possible programs that can help them. Working with a professional agent who knows the facts gives anyone an advantage.

You can learn more at AveraHealthPlans.com.