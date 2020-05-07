Updated Heather Ridge home sits on cul-de-sac surrounded by green space

0 shares Share

May 7, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Anthony Harding Luxury Real Estate Marketing.

More than 30 acres of green space will be your backyard neighbor when you move into this beautifully updated two-story home in the fantastic Heather Ridge neighborhood.

Located at 7105 S. Waterstone Circle, this five-bedroom, four-bath home offers the quality of a DeWitt-built home and is perfect for families.

“There are a lot of extra touches that make this home stand out and a design that takes full advantage of the outstanding property it sits on,” listing agent Lee Harding said. “As soon as you walk in, you begin appreciating the quality and care around you.”

The main floor is designed for easy living with an oversized, open kitchen highlighted by a designer brunch and buffet sideboard.

“It’s an ideal layout for gatherings of all sizes,” Harding said. “Look out the window and you see nothing but green around you.”

A stacked-stone fireplace gives a cozy feel to the living room.

“There’s upgraded millwork throughout, with wall-to-wall built-ins and custom cabinetry in the formal office,” Harding said.

The main floor master suite is exceptional, with more outstanding views and a phenomenal master bath.

“The upgrades here are first-class,” Harding said.

The upper level includes two large bedrooms with walk-in closets connected by a Jack-and-Jill bath along with a common den area.

The expansive lower level offers a welcoming family room with an additional stone fireplace and built-ins, two more large bedrooms, along with a tiled walk-in shower bath.

“Plus there’s tons of storage space throughout the home,” Harding said. “It’s a very well-thought-out design from top to bottom.”

Lower-level picture windows offer a view of the walkout green space.

“There are so many outdoor living opportunities in this home,” Harding said. “There’s a large screened deck off the kitchen perfect for outdoor dining or a beverage and then below, you discover even more amenities.”

A lower-level pergola patio and gas fireplace offer additional ways to enjoy the outdoors.

“It’s like an outdoor living room,” Harding said. “You couldn’t pick a better time to move right in and begin enjoying this exceptional lifestyle.”

This Executive Home is listed for $729,900. For information, contact Lee Harding at 605-743-4310 or harding@topluxuryrealtors.com.