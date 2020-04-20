Upscale ranch home in popular neighborhood overflows with bonuses

0 shares Share

April 20, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Amy Stockberger Real Estate.

This sophisticated ranch home in a coveted south Sioux Falls neighborhood offers incredible extras.

Located at 2508 W. 95th St., this five-bedroom, three-bath home delivers a thoughtfully designed living experience from top to bottom.

“It’s a sleek, stylish home that feels like new,” listing agent Amy Stockberger said. “And the property it sits on can’t be beat. There’s plenty of privacy surrounded by a fantastic neighborhood.”

The open, flowing main floor is highlighted by a kitchen that offers an abundance of custom cabinetry, sparkling quartz counters, a generous walk-in pantry, big center island and lovely hardwood floors.

“This is a striking kitchen,” Stockberger said. “And it leads right into a sun-filled dining room, where sliders lead to a large, covered deck. Hook up your grill, plug in your speakers, and install a hot tub. There’s plenty of space for all of it.”

The living room draws in tons of natural light, set off by a stone gas fireplace, tray ceiling and wood floor.

An elegant master suite offers a double vanity, heated floors, a tile walk-in shower, tray ceiling and a walk-in closet.

“The main level of this home is outstanding,” Stockberger said. “You’ll find two more sizable bedrooms, a full bath, a convenient laundry room and separate drop zone, so there’s tons of space for daily living.”

An expansive lower level includes an enormous family room with an eye-catching, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, a stunning wet bar, two more bedrooms and great storage.

“And there’s a premier, heated, three-stall garage,” Stockberger added.

“No expense was spared here, with water, tons of storage, built-in speakers throughout and high-end closet organizers.”

You’ll love spending time outside this home, with its meticulously landscaped yard offering a great patio and built-in fire pit.

“There’s so much value included here,” Stockberger said. “Not to mention it’s in a perfect location, within walking distances of schools and parks in a neighborhood you’ll absolutely love.”

This Executive Home is listed for $519,900. For information and to schedule a showing, contact Amy Stockberger at amy@amystockberger.com or 605-731-9597. Virtual showings are available!