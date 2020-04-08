USD Beacom School of Business launches COVID-19 webinar series to help businesses

0 shares Share

April 8, 2020

The University of South Dakota Beacom School of Business will begin hosting webinars this week on key topics to help South Dakota businesses manage through the COVID-19 crisis.

The new effort is a collaboration between the state’s flagship business school and its outreach centers: the Prairie Family Business Association and the South Dakota Small Business Development Center.

“Small businesses are the backbone of South Dakota’s economy, and we are committed to help them during this unprecedented time,” said Venky Venkatachalam, dean of the USD Beacom School of Businesses.

“Between our outreach centers, who work with thousands of small businesses in South Dakota each year, and our expert faculty, we have the ability to support the business community by giving them information and resources they need at this critical time.”

The new webinar series is a free service aimed at providing businesses and employees with education to stay informed, safe and healthy throughout this pandemic.

Details on the webinars, recordings of past webinars, as well as other useful resources can be found at usd.edu/Business/COVID-19-Business-Support.

Currently scheduled webinars include:

Thursday, April 9, 1 p.m., Financial Options for Small Businesses During Covid-19

Presented by Mark Slade, state director, South Dakota Small Business Development Center

Tuesday, April 14, 2 p.m., Cash Flow Options During a Crisis

Presented by Matt Heard, faculty, USD Beacom School of Business

Thursday, April 16, 11 a.m., Managing Stress During Times of Uncertainty

Presented by Mark Yockey, faculty, USD Beacom School of Business

Tuesday, April 21, 3 p.m., Building Your Brand During the Covid-19 Crisis

Presented by Emily Quinn, faculty, USD Beacom School of Business

Thursday, April 23, 9 a.m., Supply Chain & Inventory Risk

Presented by Tom Martin, faculty, USD Beacom School of Business

Tuesday, April 28, 9 a.m., Navigating Your Family Business Through a Pandemic (using EOS®)

Presented by Mike Paton, award-winning speaker, best-selling author, Certified EOS Implementer and the visionary for EOS Worldwide. Cost may be associated. Sponsored by the Prairie Family Business Association.

Thursday, April 30, 2 p.m., Managing Through Change & New Revenue Streams

Greg Bertsch, faculty, USD Beacom School of Business

The webinars are free, but registration is required. To learn more about this offering or register to attend, visit usd.edu/Business/COVID-19-Business-Support. In addition, if you are interested in one-on-one consulting for your businesses, a variety of services are being offered through Prairie Family Business Association and the South Dakota Small Business Development Center.