Nov. 13, 2020

A team of USD students will be among 10 worldwide to pitch their business to investors as part of an accelerator showcase.

The founders of Fomeno, which offers a way to shop multiple thrift shops online, was chosen to pitch to the global audience in a Nov. 18 event.

The women are global finalists – the only team representing the United States – for the $1 million Hult Prize, which will be awarded next year because of pandemic-related delays.

In the meantime, finalists have gone through a virtual accelerator, and 10 out of 30 companies – including Fomeno – were chosen for this one-time showcase event.

To register to watch on YouTube, click here.