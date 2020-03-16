Utilities commit to keeping people connected through COVID-19

0 shares Share

March 16, 2020

Utility companies that serve the Sioux Falls area are committing to not disconnecting customers’ service during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy will not disconnect residential customers’ electric service in South Dakota until further notice. This step will help ensure people have the energy they need to power their homes and keep their families safe, the company said in a statement.

In addition, for customers who have difficulty paying their electric or natural gas bill, Xcel will work with them to arrange payment plans that meet their circumstances.

“We want to assure our customers that as part of our commitment to the communities we serve, we’re here to support them during this difficult time,” said Brett Carter, executive vice president, chief customer and innovation officer. “The energy grid is essential to the nation’s critical infrastructure, and we’re taking a well-planned, heightened approach to all threats, including COVID-19. We will work with our customers, our communities and government leaders to ensure the lights and heat stay on and that those we serve are cared for and protected.”

Xcel said it has robust staffing and operational plans in place to ensure power plant operators, line workers, customer care representatives and others are delivering reliable electric and natural gas service in the eight states it serves, while responding to outages if necessary.

Midco

Midco is participating in the FCC’s Keep Americans Connected Pledge to ensure people don’t lose broadband or telephone connectivity. Over the next 60 days, Midco said it will not disconnect service if a customer is unable to pay and will waive late fees for customers having economic challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.

Its field technicians are now taking extra steps before they enter customer homes and businesses.

Rather than texting customers before an installation or service appointment, field technicians will call first to confirm the customer would like them to enter their home or business to perform the work.

For their own personal safety, field technicians also will ask if anyone in the household or business is impacted by the virus.

Midco stores are still open but that could change, the company said. If you aren’t feeling well, you’re encouraged to call, use the chat feature on Midco.com and Midco.com/Business, as well as text at 64326 or connect though social media.

MidAmerican Energy

MidAmerican has not yet put out a statement about how it is handling disconnects during the pandemic but in a statement said:

“We have business continuity plans in place and regularly conduct crisis training exercises, so our teams are equipped to handle challenges and perform their work during difficult situations.”

With confirmed cases of COVID-19 growing in the service territory, employees will begin taking extra safety precautions. When work requires close contact with a customer or entering a customer’s home, MidAmerican said it will take the following steps: