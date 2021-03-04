Vance Thompson Vision presents An Hour With Bob Goff

Ready for a pick-me-up?

Us too. That’s why we invited Bob Goff to share an hour with us on Saturday, March 13.

And you’re invited. Goff will give the keynote address virtually during the Vision Foundation’s Spring Symposium, an annual educational event for optometrists and eye care professionals brought to you by Vance Thompson Vision.

Since this event is Vance Thompson Vision’s gift to the community, you don’t need to work in the eye care field to join us for Goff’s remarks from 1 to 2 p.m. Reserve your spot through Eventbrite.

Goff’s perspective is sure to be a highlight of your Saturday. He is The New York Times bestselling author of “Love Does” and “Everybody Always” and the humanitarian behind a nonprofit organization that provides school and safe houses for vulnerable children in Afghanistan, India, Uganda, Nepal and Somalia. He’s also the honorary consul to the Republic of Uganda, founder of a successful law firm, an adjunct professor at Pepperdine University and the mind behind Dream Big, a framework that helps leaders identify and pursue their true ambitions.

Because Goff’s emphasis on big dreams and meaningful relationships so closely aligns with the culture of Vance Thompson Vision, the surgeons who lead Vance Thompson Vision’s Sioux Falls location — Drs. Vance Thompson, John Berdahl and Daniel Terveen — shared some perspective of their own on what it takes to truly care for others.

The ophthalmology veterans have all become adept at forming meaningful connections with their patients and the eye care community through their collaborative-care approach.

“Connecting is not something we simply want; it is something we need, and so for me, I do not even consider it something to make time for. Like breathing, it simply needs to be,” explains Dr. Thompson.

Dr. Terveen agrees, adding that “there is no shortcut for meaningful connections,” and points out that commonalities go a long way, especially in the Midwest. “A common friend, experience or interest makes people feel linked, and around here, it usually doesn’t take long to find a relative in common.”

As for Dr. Berdahl, he shares what he often tells his team members: “Connecting is fun, and it makes Mondays more enjoyable. Most importantly though, it’s just the right thing to do.”

All three will attend Goff’s virtual keynote March 13, and they hope you will too. Vance Thompson Vision and the Vision Foundation want this to be a gift to you, your team and your family. Register today through Eventbrite. An email will be sent to you with details to access the free public livestream from 1 to 2 p.m.

Vance Thompson Vision specializes in surgical eye care with focus on laser vision correction, refractive cataract surgery, cornea and glaucoma treatment. We work with patients to find ideal solutions that fit their individual lifestyles. Call us at 605-351-EYES (3937) to set up a consultation in one of our seven locations across the Mid- and Mountain West.

The Vision Foundation was established to improved eye-related access and doctor education through the Mid- and Mountain West.