Vern Eide Motorcars releases plan for east-side Shopko property

May 11, 2020

Vern Eide Motorcars has purchased the East 10th Street former Shopko property.

Construction is already underway on the 95,000-square-foot building, with plans to unveil Vern Eide Auto Plaza later this year.

Here’s an initial look at the concept:

Rendering by Avant Architects

Vern Eide Mitsubishi will relocate to the property, along with pre-owned sales. The Auto Plaza also will have a body shop, service center and reconditioning center.

“This was an opportunity for Vern Eide to bring many of their operations under one roof,” said Ryan Tysdal of Van Buskirk Cos., who represented the auto dealer in the purchase.

“Vern Eide has been very forward-thinking by securing a prominent location on the east side,” Tysdal said. “A majority of the city’s growth for the next 15 years will be on the east side. Vern Eide has shown an incredible commitment by making this move.”

Vern Eide’s announcement comes at the same time Runnings announced its purchase of the former Kmart property on East 10th Street.

“Seeing these big boxes get backfilled in relatively short order speaks to the strength of our market,” Tysdal said. “Plus, we are continuing to see additional projects happening along Highway 100. Activity on the east side has been impressive.”

Vern Eide expects to be open in its new 10th and Sycamore location later this year.