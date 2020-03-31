Victorian-style home in south Sioux Falls tops sales report at $840,000

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

March 31, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of March 9 was $840,000 for a Victorian-style house in south Sioux Falls.

The 5,100-square-foot walkout ranch home was built in 2003 in the Prairie Hills neighborhood. It offers five bedrooms and four baths and features a four-season sunroom with a three-sided fireplace. There’s a wrap-around porch and a three-stall core garage that opens to the backyard, which is neighbor-free.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of March 9:

10. 5506 W. 38th Place, $531,500

9. 8917 W. Dragonfly Drive, $535,000

8. 1912 S. Firefly Drive, $557,000

7. 109 N. Harvest Hill Circle, $582,500

6. 1005 Sandtrap Circle, Dell Rapids; $691,000 (no photo)

5. (tie) 9108 W. Dragonfly Drive, $725,000

5. (tie) 9401 E. 41st St., $725,000

4. 2505 E. Slaten Park Circle, $765,000

3. 5904 S. Lazy Ridge Place, $782,000

2. 908 S. Scarlet Oak Trail, $785,000

1. 2416 S. Carriage Court, $840,000