Virtual screening for Sioux Falls punk rock documentary set for this week

Dec. 2, 2020

A film about the teens who built the Sioux Falls punk rock scene in the late 1980s and early 1990s will see its virtual world premiere this week through an online screening from the Minneapolis film festival Sound Unseen.

“I Really Get Into It” is the passion project of Brian Bieber, a writer at Fresh Produce in Sioux Falls who grew up going to and performing at all-ages shows in venues such as the Nordic Hall and The Pomp Room.

The 80-minute documentary chronicles the rise of a teen-led independent music scene that gave birth to a host of local musicians, supported touring acts such as Green Day, The Offspring and Neurosis, and inspired a generation of artists, activists and future community leaders.

The virtual screening of the film, otherwise available only on DVD, will take place Dec. 4-6. The $12 ticket price includes the film and a prerecorded Q&A with Bieber and co-producer Brienne Maner.

Bieber and Maner will donate 100 percent of their portion of ticket sales to Children’s Inn of Sioux Falls.

Click here to learn more about the virtual screening.