Virtual session: How to align talent data, analytics to grow your business

May 25, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by the Sioux Falls Development Foundation.

Human resources professionals: This is for you.

A virtual meeting of the Sioux Falls Development Foundation’s Workforce Recruitment Council on Thursday, May 28 will highlight ways you can align talent data and analytics to grow your business.

“We know today’s human resource professionals wear multiple hats – from employee compliance to training to minimize employment risk and liability, talent attraction, employee development and retention, and strategies to increase performance,” said Denise Guzzetta, vice president of talent and workforce development for the Sioux Falls Development Foundation.

“That’s where data and analytics can really be beneficial. This session will highlight best practices to manage your employee’s entire life cycle, using people data and talent analytics to help standardize the process, assist with your decision-making around compensation and benefits, and give you insight into possibly outsourcing select functions.”

The speakers will be J.R. Rowenhorst of Sammons Financial and Tammy Wierenga of Graco Inc.

“These industry leaders will leave you with actionable strategies no matter what your organization’s size or needs,” Guzzetta said. “We look forward to building on the strong response we’ve seen to our virtual programming as we convene our Workforce Recruitment Council again and invite additional business leaders and HR professionals to join us.”

The free session will be held from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. Click here to register.

Note: This session allows for self-submission of recertification credits for SESHRM members.