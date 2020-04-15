Virtually meeting? You still need to make a good impression

0 shares Share

April 15, 2020

The virtual office is here to stay.

The coronavirus forced the repurposing of dens, basements and bedrooms across America into functional workplaces.

It’s just a massive acceleration of a trend of working from home. And yes, you’ll be back in that office at some point, but the lessons of social distancing won’t be lost on business.

You better be ready. And we’re not talking about the download speed of your home router.

How you present yourself still matters, said Sylvie di Giusto, an image consultant for individuals and corporations worldwide. Clothes, backdrop, hair, jewelry, hygiene – all of it still matters. Yet that process isn’t the same for everybody. There’s no cookie-cutter solution for style.

This reality never changes – the first impression is what people remember, di Giusto said.

“Make the technology work in your favor,” she said. “You can feel, sound and look amazing on screen.”

Di Giusto will be the guest on a webinar presented by FiveFour, a Sioux Falls-based business development and training firm. The event is free and open to anybody looking to be more effective in online presentations. It will start at 1 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, April 22. To register, click here.

Di Giusto is the author of “The Image of Leadership,” the result of her journey through two career paths: one as a human resources professional and the other as a personal branding expert.

True leadership manifests itself in ways that are both seen and unseen, she said. The book takes you step by step through the development of your professional imprint. The focus is on what people perceive about you — with an emphasis on your appearance and image.

In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, she also has written an e-book applying those same principals to the digital space. “How to Make an Impactful First Impression When Presenting Virtually” will be available at no cost with a webinar registration.

“As successful business owners and leaders, it’s crucial to overcome the anxiety that the technology is possibly causing,” said di Giusto, “and to understand the vast opportunities that virtual environments have to offer and to sharpen your presentation skills on screen.”

Dr. Nathan Unruh, co-founder and CEO of FiveFour, will host the live online event that also will be open to questions from all participants.

Unruh said FiveFour has a long partnership with di Giusto, offering her products to clients through the company’s virtual training platform. The lessons are vital because image matters in business whether we like it or not, Unruh said.

“As Sylvie says, ‘You only have seven seconds to make a first impression,’ ” he said. “Just like in all aspects of business, the details are important. That’s what people remember about you, how they judge you. And once that happens, everything your clients and customers see and hear will reinforce that first impression.”

That carries over to the digital world.

“We’re living under extraordinary circumstances, but that doesn’t mean the basics change,” Unruh said. “What you do today is what your customers will remember tomorrow.”

Di Giusto points out that her guidelines are much more than fashion. It’s the whole package.

“How do you prepare and execute the responsibilities of leadership in a virtual meeting and avoid the most common mistakes,” she said. “We will also talk about how to set up your work space the best way possible, depending on your budget.”