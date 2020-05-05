Visual designer uses skills to communicate, build community

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

May 5, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Molly O’Connor, a visual designer at Lemonly.

Name: Molly O’Connor

Age: 33

Hometown: Vermillion

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

A great job opportunity and my now husband.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

I love Sioux Falls and my job. I also cannot think of a better place to raise a family.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

I love being able to make beautiful content every day with so many talented people. Our company’s mission is to design clarity, and this is where I believe we do our most important work. During the pandemic, I’m able to help dispel myths by creating easy-to-understand visual information about how to protect yourself, key statistics and general best practices from reputable sources.

How did you get connected to your industry?

I graduated with a degree in English and graphic design, so infographic design was a great fit. After working for a few years in Sioux Falls, I became familiar with Lemonly’s world-class design work, and from that point, I made it my goal to become part of the team.

Describe Lemonly in three words.

Innovation. Design. Clarity.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

I give back to my community by volunteering my design skills and advocating for the incorporation of design in our city. Design plays an important part in our daily lives. It’s how we communicate ideas, it helps us stay engaged, and it has the power to change people’s minds. For me, this has taken many different shapes, such as designing a new logo for Friends of the Big Sioux River, creating brand standards and a website for the Sioux Falls flag and advocating for its official city adoption, designing Dakota Access Pipeline protest materials and rallying a team of designers to submit storm inlet designs to raise awareness about runoff and river pollution.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

The Museum of Ice Cream.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I’m currently exploring key roles design can play in helping us through the pandemic and rebuilding our community after the pandemic has passed. Five years from now, I’d like to be helping lead an organization that strategically uses design tools and a mission of compassion and unity to help our community come back better and stronger than we were before.