W. 12th Pourhouse to close

Sept. 24, 2020

W. 12th Pourhouse and Kitchen is closing.

The restaurant and bar at 5213 W. 12th St. announced on its Facebook page that it will close Oct. 4 at 10 p.m.

“To our valued guests and community from the bottom of our glasses, we want to thank you for your support and loyalty over the past six years. We will miss you all,” it said in a statement.

Pourhouse had closed briefly in late August during what it called a change in management before reopening in early September.

The restaurant also closed in mid-March as the COVID-19 pandemic reached Sioux Falls, but reopened May 28 when the city lifted restrictions limiting the number of customers in businesses.

Over the summer, a manager said it would be closed on Sundays and Mondays because of a staffing shortage.

That was after the restaurant announced that it was suspending the Wednesday taco bar and Friday hot beef buffet because demand hadn’t returned to pre-COVID levels.