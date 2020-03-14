Walmart limiting hours as of March 15

3.1k shares Share

March 14, 2020

Walmart will no longer be a 24-hour store in Sioux Falls for the foreseeable future.

Stores will close at 11 p.m. starting Sunday and reopen at 6 a.m. Daily hours going forward will be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The company is making similar adjustments in other states to accommodate demand for restocking and cleaning stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Sioux Falls stores confirmed the change by phone, a Walmart in Texas posted this statement:

“While we restock our shelves around the clock, much of our restocking and replenishment happens overnight when our stores are closed,” it said. “This temporary change in store hours will give our partners extra time to work diligently overnight to better stock our shelves, allowing us to better serve our customers.”