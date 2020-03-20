Walmart to hire 600 workers in South Dakota

0 shares Share

March 20, 2020

Walmart plans to hire more than 600 associates in South Dakota to work at least through May to accommodate increased demand.

The company is hiring 150,000 associates nationwide to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

The roles will be temporary, but many will convert to permanent roles over time, the company said in a statement.

Walmart also is implementing a process to dramatically expedite hiring for key roles, such as cashiers and stockers, it said. What is usually a two-week application cycle will be reduced to a 24-hour process. Anyone interested in applying should do so at careers.walmart.com.

“We know millions of Americans who are usually employed at this time are temporarily out of work, and at the same time we’re currently seeing strong demand in our stores,” said Doug McMillon, Walmart’s president and CEO. “We’re looking for people who see Walmart as a chance to earn some extra money and perform a vital service to their community.”

Walmart also is providing more than $365 million in cash bonuses to hourly associates who were employed by the company as of March 1 and will accelerate its next scheduled quarterly bonus a month early, adding an additional $180 million nationwide.

“Walmart associates have gone above and beyond the call of duty in serving our customers during these unprecedented times,” McMillon said. “We want to reward our associates for their hard work and recognize them for the work that is in front of us.”

The company also implemented a new COVID-19 emergency leave policy that provides support to associates if they are impacted by the coronavirus.