Want to learn to golf or better your game? It’s a free clinic away

June 10, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

It’s not just golf courses having a busy season – it’s the instructors too.

From junior camps to adults, starting the sport or improving at it has been on the minds of many.

“The demand for lessons is high,” said Jason Crisp, head golf professional and general manager of Bakker Crossing Golf Course.

“Our junior academy filled fast, and we’re doing our best to make lessons available for all who would like to learn. There’s definitely a lot of interest.”

Bakker Crossing just up opened up four more spots for beginner juniors age 12-14 for the Bakker Crossing Operation 36 Junior Academy. For information on the summer-long program, email jason.crisp@joingreatlife.com.

At Willow Run Golf Course, there are instructional opportunities for all ages and abilities, including individualized private instruction with PGA professionals and customized golf lesson packages.

“Instruction and player development are extremely important to us at Willow Run. We are always willing to work with our potential students to find available times so they can reach their golfing goals,” said Drew Trautman, PGA head golf professional at Willow Run.

“We have seen demand for lessons go through the roof this season. As more and more players take up the game of golf, they are looking for opportunities to improve their game. We want to try and give them every opportunity to do that.”

It’s a similar story at other GreatLIFE courses.

“We’ve seen so much interest this year,” vice president of golf Jason Sudenga said. “That’s great for our sport but also for our mission as we’re seeing families and friends staying active and spending time together.”

The good news is you can still get better at the game with upcoming free clinics – you’ll just want to plan ahead.

Bakker Crossing offers junior clinics for members 8 and older from 8 to 9 a.m. Mondays from June 15 through Aug. 24. You must call ahead to be one of the first 20 to sign up.

Adults, you can learn too.

Those free clinics for GreatLIFE members are Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. through Aug. 24. You also must call ahead and be one of the first 20 to sign up.

And families can learn to golf for free together too. Those are held Sundays from 5 to 6 p.m. with open golf after and food available at 8 p.m. Those classes are weekly through Aug. 16. To learn more, click here.

Free clinics at Willow Run also will be starting. Click here to check as new information is posted.

Rocky Run in Dell Rapids is a great place to practice your game and has free clinics for kids and adults weekly. Junior clinics are Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. Family clinics are Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. and free adult clinics are Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. Click here for more details.

And Central Valley in Hartford kicks off its free clinics next week. Adult clinics will be Tuesday nights, and the course will add family clinics at 6 p.m. Sundays. Click here for more information.

“The clinics are an easy, free, fun way to improve your game right away,” Sudenga said. “But if they’re like everything else we’re experiencing this year, they’re going to be very popular. So we encourage you to sign up right away if you’re interested and look forward to working with you on the course.”