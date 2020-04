0 shares Share

Customers at JJ’s Wine Spirits & Cigars and its sister businesses spent so much in gift cards that owner Tom Slattery is buying $2,950 in gift cards to other area businesses.

Slattery plans to give them away live on Facebook Tuesday at 2 p.m.

He will post throughout the day which gift cards will be part of the giveaway. His customers did their part by buying gift cards for JJ’s, The Boozy Bakery, JJ’s Axes & Ales & The 3.0 Cocktail Bar over this past weekend.

Click here to follow the event and be entered to win. Those who shared the original post about the offer also are eligible to win. You don’t need to be watching to win. You will be notified through Facebook Messenger that you have won a card and will have 24 hours to pick it up.