Watertown waterfront development to break ground next week

Sept. 25, 2020

Stony Point, a Watertown development combining condominiums, a marina and boardwalk on Lake Kapmeska, officially starts construction next week.

Watertown-based Crestone Builders, a division of Crestone Cos., has been hired as the general contractor for The Point Condos, a 46-unit, two-story building estimated at $18 million.

It will include covered and heating parking, a pool, jacuzzi, fitness center and spa.

“We are excited to have chosen a local general contractor that has already provided us with value-based engineering that in the end gives us a stronger product. Eric (Skott) and his team are very proactive when it comes to making changes and creating concepts that make this project even more spectacular,” Stony Point project developer Bob Drake said in a statement.

A groundbreaking is scheduled for Oct. 1.

Grading on the site has started, and the plan is to open this phase of the project in February 2022. It’s being built at the same time as the marina and boardwalk.

“We are blessed to have the opportunity to work towards that mission with this incredible project on Lake Kampeska,” said Eric Skott, president and owner of Crestone, which was formed in 2006.

“The Drake family’s vision for this Stony Point area is tremendous, and we are grateful that they have chosen to partner with us to turn that dream into a reality.”

In a Facebook post, Drake said he and his wife, Pam, also plan on living in a condo there.

“The condos will be spacious, with a phenomenal, unmatched view of Lake Kampeska,” he said.

The plan also is to add a bar and restaurant, and look for a resort to eventually locate on the property.

The developers had hoped to start pre-selling condos this month but are still working through legalities, they said.

As of early September, 44 potential buyers had expressed interest, they said.