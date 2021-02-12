Waxing the City will expand to east side

187 shares Share

Feb. 12, 2021

The face and body waxing business Waxing the City is adding another Sioux Falls location.

Franchisee Kim Hoffman brought the concept to Sioux Falls in 2018 at 57th Street and Louise Avenue.

“It’s a very successful business, so she was ready to branch out and do the second location,” said Raquel Blount, vice president of commercial real estate for Lloyd Cos.

That led Waxing the City to Dawley Farm Village, where it’s leasing a space on the north end of the property.

“I think Dawley is a natural for that second location in the market,” Blount said. “Just the customer base, with Ulta and the nail salons and Massage Envy and soft good retail, it makes it a convenient location for where people are going for their shopping and services.”

Waxing the City will be part of a retail center called Dawley Apex that also includes Envy Nails & Spa and Jersey Mike’s Subs. It plans to open in late spring or early summer.

Despite lighter retail activity in 2020, leasing has picked up, according to Ryan Tysdal of Van Buskirk Cos., the listing agent on the Dawley Apex project.

“We’ve definitely seen an uptick this year. Many retailers are showing signs they are ready for growth in 2021,” Tysdal said.

Dawley Apex has three remaining spaces for lease, ranging from 1,900 to 4,300 square feet.

“We’ve been having some really positive leasing conversations with several potential tenants,” he said. “We’re hopeful to have our next retail announcement this spring.”

The rest of Dawley Farm Village is experiencing strong momentum too, Blount said.

Wendy’s plans to build a new restaurant there, and another quick-service restaurant is approaching a deal.