Weeks after mall reopens, many stores still closed

June 2, 2020

More than three weeks after reopening, The Empire Mall still isn’t close to fully operational.

Tenants slowly are coming back, though.

Old Navy reopened June 1. There’s a checkpoint outside so staff members can control how many people are in the store.

Gap and Banana Republic, part of the same company, have not reopened, though.

Lululemon has posted June 3 will be its opening day, and the store will be limited to five shoppers at a time.

Bath & Body Works has posted a June 5 opening.

Other stores have limited hours, including opening at noon — an hour later than the mall itself. Eddie Bauer posted it is closed Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Coach is open by appointment on Sundays and Mondays.

PacSun is having customers wait outside to control numbers in the store.

Victoria’s Secret and its sister store Pink remain closed.

So do several jewelers.

The food court is about half open, with much of the seating removed for distancing.

There are signs of progress at the new Cinnabon, though, which appears to be far along with construction.

The businesses hit by vandalism May 31 are open, including Red Robin and Evereve.

Elsewhere on the mall campus, T.J. Maxx, which had significant window damage, also is open.

Entrances to the mall have been significantly reduced, both from the parking lot and from 41st Street and Louise Avenue.