Nov. 16, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by the Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship.

The Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship wants to hear from you.

The provider of resources for startups and small businesses is conducting a community survey to assess what’s working and what additional resources are needed.

“We want to hear from those at every level of our business community, from entrepreneurs to those who mentor them and those who might consider starting a business one day,” Zeal executive director Brienne Maner said.

The brief survey will be used to help guide planning and programming at Zeal, which is located at 2329 N. Career Ave. but provides outreach throughout the community. You can even enter to win a $100 Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. gift card.

To complete the survey, click here.