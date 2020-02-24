Wendy’s growth plans include more Sioux Falls stores, breakfast

0 shares Share

Feb. 24, 2020

There’s a new franchisee for Wendy’s in the Sioux Falls market – and he plans to add more stores.

Jim Taggart took over the two locations, as well as the Sioux City market, late last year. He’s based in Utah and has been a Wendy’s franchisee since 1987.

“We’re excited to be there,” he said. “We own 26 Wendy’s, so we’re dispersed in seven states, and we came there with the intent of building new stores in and around Sioux Falls.”

The Sioux Falls market has restaurants on 41st Street at Louise Avenue and on 12th Street at Lyons Avenue. A third store on South Minnesota Avenue closed last year.

“There should be more,” Taggart said. “We’d love to have maybe four stores in Sioux Falls. And Brookings would be great.”

While no timelines have been set for growth, Taggart said he is looking at locations.

In the more immediate future, Wendy’s will expand its hours next month with the launch of a breakfast menu. On March 2, the chain will begin offering a menu that includes nine breakfast sandwiches with variations of egg, bacon and sausage, a honey butter chicken biscuit, sides such as potatoes and fruit, and a Frosty-ccino coffee drink.

The nationwide rollout will include the Sioux Falls stores, Taggart said.

“We’re still growing. It’s a great brand,” he said. “We’re privileged to be able to acquire the market and build it out.”

He said he also immediately put a focus on operations at the Sioux Falls stores, helping with behind-the-scenes work to improve the customer experience.

“Our standards are really high. Our sales and our customer feedback is always way up there, top tier, and that’s what we’re bringing to the market,” he said.

“Give us two or three months, and you’ll be amazed.”