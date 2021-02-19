West Mall 7 closes until late March

0 shares Share

Feb. 19, 2021

Still dealing with the repercussions of the pandemic, West Mall 7 Theatres will be closed for five weeks.

“We decided if we’re going to pause, this was maybe the time,” co-owner Todd Frager said. “This time of year, there’s a lack of product. We feel a little optimistic about the summer though. With the vaccine moving forward, every week gets better.”

Movie studios are delaying the release of new films, waiting for bigger states such as New York and California to loosen restrictions on theaters, Frager said.

The West Mall 7 plans to reopen March 26, and Frager said he anticipates being able to have more movies to show then.

“We want people to understand we definitely are going to be reopening,” he said.

As another sign of that, the theater will use the downtime for upgrades, remodeling and cleaning.

Frager hopes to speed up the ticketing system for assigned seating, upgrade concessions equipment, do some work in the bathrooms and clean the screens in the theaters.

“We’re going to try to make this an opportunity. We’ve got some employees we want to continue to give them some hours and work. We’re trying to make it a positive. Operating at a loss is never a good thing.”

Ticket sales are down 75 percent, he said.

“I think now part of that is definitely product driven,” he said. “It’s not all COVID anymore. It feels like people want to come, but we have to have product people want to see. … We’re pretty encouraged by people in Sioux Falls trying to support us, but you have to have movies to show.”

West Mall 7 received an economic grant from the state, and while the owners were thankful for the help, the amount was less than anticipated, Frager said. He’s optimistic that additional assistance will come for theaters.

“And that’s why we are making the decision we are going to keep updating and moving forward.”