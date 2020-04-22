What’s an auto dealer to do? At Luxury, focus is on preserving jobs, customer confidence

0 shares Share

April 22, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Luxury Auto Mall.

By Mike Chaplin, general manager

It’s spring! This is the time of year we all wait for and anticipate. Every spring, we gear up for excitement, fun and new vehicles that arrive on the show floor at Luxury Auto Mall. This year is no different, but the world has thrown us a curveball. COVID-19 is front and center. And that makes it harder to enjoy spring in the ways we’re used to around here.

At Luxury Auto Mall of Sioux Falls, we said early on that we need to have two missions during this time. First, we’re going to preserve jobs. The employees of our companies need to have peace of mind that they have employment and that they will continue to receive their paychecks.

It’s important that our customers get to see the same great faces that make us who we are in the community. We have so many great stories of customers and their relationship with our employees. It’s a special relationship we’ve created, much like that of a Realtor, insurance agent or even a doctor. It’s why we once again won Center of Excellence from BMW, a prestigious award that is rare to win once. We’ve done it back-to-back in 2019 and 2020!

Our people are what make other people smile when they do business with us. It’s what makes guests overjoyed about purchasing again and again. It’s what defines the “Nice!” in our jingle. We have nothing of greater value than our people. So rest assured, the same people you love and love to do business with are still here, and they will be here when you’re ready to do business again.

Second, we said we must ensure our customers have confidence that they can get their vehicle serviced or shop with us during these times. Our business was well-prepared for this; but, then again, we’ve been doing business from a great distance for a long time. We’ve serviced customers from Omaha to Grand Forks, N.D., and Rochester, Minn., to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Our fleet of loaner cars keep the customers at their homes while we return the vehicles upon completion.

Our customers know that this is a service they can count on and trust. We’ve been doing pickup and delivery for more than 10 years. Many guests are still surprised when we come to them to pick up for service, as they live in the Okoboji or Dakota Dunes. We often hear, “You’ll do that?” and the answer is yes! We’re here for our guests today and in the future.

Inside our facility, we’re certainly cleaning it continuously to protect everyone. We’re practicing social distancing with our three customer lounges. You’ll find chairs spread apart, sanitizing gel and foam stations and staff who will adhere to recommended distancing when they work with you.

Is it the time to buy or lease a new vehicle? Absolutely! Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Cadillac have all brought us special finance rates, lower lease rates and aggressive conquest offers for those who want to switch brands. We’ve seen more trades from brands like Audi and Acura than ever before. The customers are seeing the real difference opportunity. Plus, there are programs that will allow your first payment to be deferred for several months. It’s a great time to take advantage and free up your cash flow. When you’re ready to take a test drive, we’ve made accommodations for that too. We’ll bring a vehicle right to your home. Just give us a call at 605-336-5060.

As a Main Street-style business, this is the kind of service we always strive to provide. We know our friends and neighbors are all navigating these times differently, so whatever your auto needs are, we’re here to help in any way we can.

