Wild Water West: Hope is to open ‘as close to’ regularly scheduled date as possible

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

April 28, 2020

Wild Water West is hoping to begin operations as close to its planned May 22 opening as possible while following COVID-19-related guidelines, the water park said in a statement to customers.

“Our goal is to open the waterpark as close to our regularly scheduled date with as limited interruptions as possible all while following all CDC and local authority guidelines,” it said.

“But there is a possibility our opening date could be affected in order to provide the safest and best summer of entertainment possible. So we ask for your patience during this unsettling time as we find our path to opening and what (that) will look like for us all.”

Wild Water West is preparing sanitation protocols and safe-practice guidelines, it said.

“We will inform all our guests of our guidelines through social media and our website as we get nearer to our opening day to allow everyone to know exactly what to expect and what to prepare for.”

In the meantime, Wild Water West is selling its pizza through carryout. It’s $12 plus tax, and you can call 605-361-9313 to place your order.

The business received clearance from the Minnehaha County Commission earlier this year to add a roller coaster on its property but decided to hold off on it for now.

“We will re-evaluate construction in the fall depending on how this summer goes,” it said.

The city of Sioux Falls has not made a decision about when its pools might open or what restrictions might be in place.