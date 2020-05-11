Wild Water West plans to open this month

0 shares Share

May 11, 2020

Wild Water West plans to be open by May 30, as long as conditions “don’t change dramatically,” the water park announced.

In a message to customers, it said it has worked with the South Dakota Department of Health and Minnehaha County authorities” to determine our opening procedures and operation protocols to ensure the safest possible situation for our customers and our staff.”

The opening “will require a combined effort between Wild Water West and our patrons to adhere to all postings, signs and social distancing policies to limit exposure,” it said.

“Meaning, if guests are not practicing safe guidelines, we will be enforcing all strategies and may ask guests to leave. Additionally, due to the unpredictability of this virus, operational interruptions may be unavoidable this summer, but by teaming up together, we hope to have as few interruptions as possible and ask for your patience and cooperation as we go through this summer together.”

Season pass holders who prefer to transfer their passes to next season can do so, the park said. Call 605-361-9313 or email info@wildwaterwest.com, providing your name and number of passes. All requests must be made before May 30.

For those looking to buy passes, they are discounted at $99.95 plus tax through May 31 and can be bought online.

The amusement park had planned to add a roller coaster this season, but it has been put on hold at least until fall.