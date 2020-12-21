Win, save and gift with GreatLIFE offers, member benefits

0 shares Share

Dec. 21, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

School break is here, Christmas is days away, and you still have some names left on your giving list.

GreatLIFE members: You’re covered on all counts, thanks to your member benefits and a contest you definitely shouldn’t miss.

First, count down the last of the 12 Days of Christmas with GreatLIFE’s popular annual daily giveaway. You have a chance to win every day, but the next few days offer by far the biggest haul.

For instance, Day 9 gave away this entire package:

$50 to Bagel Boy.

100 Universal Minutes + one All-Inclusive Spray Tan + Tan Extender from Year Round Brown Tanning.

Four boxes of Device Detox + an aluminum tumbler + Skullcandy wireless headphones from CellOnly — Verizon Authorized Retailer.

One-hour massage at Revitalize by GreatLIFE.

Three infrared sauna sessions + water bottle from 3 Degrees Sauna Studio.

One indoor dog park day pass to The Splash Bark by SDK.

One synthetic oil change from Schulte Subaru.

One OmniPillow from Beds By Design.

Two 30-minute passes + one 60-minute pass + three free SkySocks from Sky Zone Sioux Falls.

Five NormaTec sessions at Escape Float Spa.

One immunity startup kit from Wayne & Mary’s Nutrition Center.

One wax service + goodie bag from Amazing Lash Studio.

$50 gift card + Playing Thru Pass + T-shirt from Great Shots.

For details on how to enter, visit GreatLIFE on Facebook or on Instagram, @joingreatlife.

Now for that school break.

While this holiday season looks different, your GreatLIFE member benefits are still waiting to help you keep the family active as we wrap up 2020.

For instance, you now save half off bay rentals anytime at Great Shots, free bowling anytime at Suburban Lanes with options for free time and discounts at three other bowling alleys, discounts at Sky Zone Trampoline Park throughout the week, 25 percent off at Conquer Escape Rooms during the week and discounts at Climberz throughout the week.

There are so many food and beverage discounts, you should read through all of them. And if you’re headed to area Pizza Ranch locations, don’t forget you get a $5 playing card for the Fun Zone with a buffet purchase.

You can see all your ways to save here.

Of course, you can always give the gift of a GreatLIFE membership itself, with no enrollment fee and no payment for the first month. Click here to learn more.

And don’t forget those member benefits in your holiday gifting. If there are fellow GreatLIFE members on your holiday shopping list, gift cards to these places accepting member benefits will make your present stretch even further.