Jan. 6, 2021

You’ve got more time to enjoy the lights at Falls Park.

Winter Wonderland has been extended through Jan. 31, so visitors can see the park lit with thousands of lights and decorations nightly.

Go to the top of the Visitor Information Center for a panoramic view. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 9 p.m. on the weekend.

After Jan. 11, the Visitor Information Center will be closed Tuesdays and Thursdays.