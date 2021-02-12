With final donation, community triage center approaches opening

2 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Feb. 12, 2021

A $300,000 donation has completed construction funding for the new Sioux Falls community triage center.

The Link is designed to address gaps in mental illness and addiction services for some of the community’s most vulnerable.

The game-changing donation came from the Seed for Success Foundation, a fund held at the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation and will allow The Link to open in May. It’s located at 132 N. Dakota Ave.

In the past, individuals with mental illness or a substance use disorder may not have had immediate access to care or may have cycled in and out of jail or emergency departments. As a community triage center, The Link will meet the individual needs of those experiencing a nonviolent behavioral health crisis or needing care for substance abuse disorders by providing access to immediate treatment and referrals to support services. The center will be the first of its kind in Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation’s broad knowledge and understanding of the needs and charitable opportunities that exist throughout the area is what first prompted the Seed for Success Foundation to reach out, said Patrick Gale, the Community Foundation’s vice president for community investment.

“The Seed for Success Foundation is committed to investing in our community and ensuring everyone has the resources they need to thrive, essentially planting that seed today for success tomorrow,” he said. “We’ve been involved in The Link project for quite some time, and we know what a difference it will make here. So we were able to use that knowledge to connect the Seed for Success Foundation to this opportunity — one that will impact the lives of so many throughout our community.”

Other donors to The Link include The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, Smithfield Foods and Greg and Pam Sands, owners of Sands Drywall.

The Link is a partnership among the city of Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County, Avera Health and Sanford Health.