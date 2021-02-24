With vaccine increases, state prepares to expand eligible recipients

0 shares Share

Feb. 24, 2021

As allocation of COVID-19 vaccine increases, the state of South Dakota is expanding who will be eligible to receive one.

No later than March 8, people with one or more of the following health conditions will be able to schedule a vaccine:

Previously, the state had planned to limit the vaccines to those with two or more conditions that tend to causes poorer outcomes with COVID-19.

“We’re really excited about this because it really represents the progress we’re making,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

This week, the state expanded eligibility for those 65 and older.

The state’s allocation will be 18,830 first doses for the coming week, up from 17,660 this week. That does not include supply that’s being distributed through the federal government to retail pharmacies such as Lewis Drug and Hy-Vee, or through the Department of Veterans Affairs or Indian Health Services.

“When you take those numbers into consideration, we will be seeing even more vaccine become available next week,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

Residents are encouraged to identify their priority vaccination group and register with their assigned county vaccinator.

“There are going to be more and more choices for people, but we want people to really think ahead and get registered because when it’s their time, it will be easier for us to get them in and get their vaccine,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

South Dakota saw a small uptick in COVID-19 cases in the past week, state epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said.

“Individuals should continue to take precautions,” he said. “COVID is still very present in the state.”

Influenza continues to be extremely low, with 45 cases reported to date, seven hospitalizations and two deaths. This time last year, there were 7,600 cases, 270 hospitalizations and 12 deaths.

Here’s the latest estimate for when each population will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine: