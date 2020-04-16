Work out at home: GreatLIFE offers equipment rental, activities

0 shares Share

April 16, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

GreatLIFE members: You can still take that spin class at home.

You can still do strength training at home.

And you can even train for your first 5K.

But it’s time to plug in to new equipment rental options while they last.

“We’ve been working hard to keep people engaged at home,” vice president of fitness Randall Hill said. “Allowing members to rent equipment has been very popular, so we’re trying to keep as many options open as we can.”

Members have started renting spin bikes, and there are still some available. A bike rental also gets you access to prerecorded videos and live classes.

“We’re setting up pickup times 10 minutes apart, so members can come get them, sign a waiver and then everything else we can do remotely,” Hill said.

For information on bike rentals, email krista@joingreatlife.com.

GreatLIFE members also can rent fitness equipment kits, consisting of two sets of dumbbells, a step with four-risers, a band and sliders.

“It’s first-come, first-served by facility, and we’re getting as many of those put together as we can,” Hill said. “Our biggest request has been for strength classes because not everybody has weights at home. We haven’t been recording as many of those yet, so the more dumbbells and steps and bands we can get out, the more strength and resistance training we’ll be able to do. We know people are missing that from the gym.”

To reserve a kit, email groupfitness@joingreatlife.com.

GreatLIFE’s virtual classes also are gaining popularity. Even though they mostly are accessed through a private Facebook group, they’re drawing thousands of views.

“A lot of people are finding they’re seeing different instructors from fitness centers they might not normally visit, and they’re enjoying those classes,” Hill said. “Our hope is once things open up like normal, our members might enjoy visiting different gyms and instructors because they now have gotten to know those people virtually.”

Staying active

GreatLIFE also has launched a fun way to stay active while at home and staying safe. Use this bingo card to check off activities until you spell “bingo.”

Here’s what to do next:

Post a picture or video on Facebook or Instagram verifying completion of the activity.

Use #liveplaybingo in the caption and which bingo square you completed. Example: 50 pushups #liveplaybingo

Tag GreatLIFE on Facebook or @joingreatlife on Instagram.

Posts must be public.

Check off the square on your bingo card!

Bingo will run through May 10. All activities must be posted in this time frame to qualify. You may complete more than one activity a day.

When you complete a bingo, post a picture of your checked-off bingo card with #liveplaybingo and tag GreatLIFE to be entered into a prize drawing!

1 bingo = 1 entry into the prize drawing

2 bingos = 2 entries into the prize drawing

3 bingos = 3 entries into the prize drawing

Completing blackout — a full card — will give you an extra entry into the prize drawing!

Here’s what you can win:

One free golf cart pass

$25 gift card to The Willows

$25 GreatLIFE gift card

One free month of hot studio

One free month of membership

Free 60-minute massage

Free personal training package (five 30-minute sessions)

Stay tuned

This coming week, GreatLIFE will be sharing more information about a “Couch to 5K” program that will literally allow you to get off your couch and get ready for a 5K.

“It will be a six-week program,” Hill said.

“We’ll have a beginner and an intermediate program, and it will be free for all GreatLIFE members. You’ll get weekly workouts, nutrition tips and other things you can do to improve your flexibility, recovery time and performance. The beginner program is designed for people who don’t know where to start, maybe it’s been a long time since they’ve done any kind of exercising The intermediate program is geared towards people who have been somewhat active but are looking to do more or embrace a new challenge. So we look forward to rolling that out and helping our members continue to stay active.”