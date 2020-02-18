Xcel community manager: ‘I really enjoy going to work each and every day’

0 shares Share

Feb. 18, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Eric Pauli, Xcel Energy community manager.

Name: Eric Pauli

Age: 41

Hometown: Milbank

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

A job opportunity at Xcel Energy.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

My job, family and friends are all reasons for me to stay right here. I can’t think of a better place to raise a family.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

The many different types of people that I get to meet and work with, inside and outside of the office, on a regular basis. I can honestly say that I really enjoy going to work each and every day. That’s a true testament to the type of culture that has been built at Xcel Energy.

How did you get connected to your industry?

I had some friends who were already in the industry, and they really enjoyed it. I was young and not sure what I wanted to do for a career path so figured it was worth exploring. Eighteen years later, it has been the best thing I ever did.

Describe Xcel Energy in three words.

Safe, trustworthy and visionary.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

I have really come to appreciate volunteer activities that involve my family and friends. Not only do you get to hang out and spend time together, but the end result is a positive impact that benefits many.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

Having grown up in a small town, I can’t complain about any particular businesses not being here.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

It’s tough to tell what the future holds, but I would really like to think I will be right where I am at because I love Sioux Falls and I love South Dakota!