Yard-decor venture becomes family business for new Sioux Falls franchisees

Dec. 18, 2020

As you probably did, Jeannie Johnson and her family started noticing new outdoor decor around Sioux Falls as people began staying home this spring because of the pandemic.

But when the Johnson family went to do the same for their daughter Bella’s birthday, it wasn’t easy.

“The other local companies were all booked up,” Johnson said. “We thought about it and decided Sioux Falls could handle more than a few of these yard decor companies.”

Months later, they became franchisees for Card My Yard, a business founded in Texas by two stay-at-home mothers.

“We did some looking around and really loved the business model that Card My Yard provided,” Johnson said. “They want family-based people to carry on their mission.”

They officially opened in late September, offering signs for everything from birthdays and anniversaries to school sports championships and new baby announcements.

“This has been one of the highlights of our 2020,” said Johnson, who also is a photographer and serves as the marketer for the business.

“We never like to turn anyone down and try to accommodate any request,” she said. “One of the most memorable was a 90-year-old who was having a drive-by birthday parade. She was just the sweetest lady ever and just loved her signs.”

Their six kids also are actively involved in the business.

“We have setup teams who take turns setting up and taking down the displays,” Johnson said. “We typically set up after dark, so the surprise is waiting for the recipient in the morning. It is such a wonderful way to spread joy.”

Right now, the business is based out of the family’s garage, but a move might be coming as inventory is growing.

“I think people are desperately looking for ways to spread happiness and joy,” Johnson said. “It is so much fun to see the faces of people when they see their big message. It is just heartwarming.”