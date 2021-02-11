Yes, Feb. 14 is almost here. But one stop will have you covered

6 shares Share

Feb. 11, 2021

This paid piece is sponsored by JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars.

Stick with us on this.

There really is no more appropriate place to mark Valentine’s Day, no matter what your situation in life, than a place that combines adult beverages, delicious food, indulgent desserts … and throwing axes.

I mean, it just works.

So if you’re looking at the calendar and thinking:

It’s almost Valentine’s Day, and I have no plan, no gift and genuinely do want to do something nice for my significant other. It’s Valentine’s Day, and like everything else about the past year, I’m over it. I’ll pass. It’s Valentine’s Day, and the mere thought of it makes me want to hurl something sharp.

You’re going to find what you need at JJ’s family of businesses. Allow us to explain.

The drinks

Whether your Valentine is into wine, whiskey or a different beverage of choice, there are some specials this week you’ll want to check out. Stop in, and look for the blue tag sale.

A few things to note: Menage a Trois made a three-pack variety that has all of your Menage a Trois red favorites. Individually, these bottles sell for $12 each. You can pick up this nice little three-pack for $22.99!

“Looking for something a little fancier? Ask any one of our team members, and they will guide you to the perfect Valentine’s Day gift,” owner Tom Slattery said.

“If whiskey is your Valentine’s preferred beverage, talk to us because we’re the whiskey experts and will guide you to the perfect selection.”

Oh and don’t forget Fresh Beer Friday when all growler fills and single-bottle beers are 30 percent off!

Or stop in at The 3.0 Bar where the new winter cocktail menu has been a hit with guests.

“And even better, we’re donating $1 from every winter cocktail sold through the end of February to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire as part of their virtual Winter Carnival taking place this week,” Slattery said.

The eats

The full-service menu in The 3.0 Bar is available Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

Have a look, and order online.

Watch for Scotch eggs and the special Valentine’s Day menu being released soon.

Also, The Event Room will be open for celebrating Valentine’s Day a little early Friday and Saturday.

Tables will be spaced out and reservations are required for this special seating area. The menu also will be available in The 3.0 Bar. Here’s what Chef Kaleb and the team are cooking up:

Appetizer: House-cured gravlax with lemon dill cream cheese, capers, red onion and pumpernickel crostini for $19.95. Serves two.

Entree No. 1: Char-broiled tenderloin filet with garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus for $19.95.

Entree No. 2: Chicken bruschetta with fresh mozzarella and Italian vegetables for $16.95.

Entree No. 3: Classic lasagna or vegetarian lasagna for $15.95.

Not to be outdone by The 3.0 Bar kitchen crew, The Boozy Bakery will offer two dessert options:

Classic vanilla bean creme brulee for $6.95. Serves two.

Decadent salted caramel dark chocolate tart for $6.95. Serves two.

The limit is eight couples in The Event Room at any point, spaced out in groups of two, every 20 minutes.

“We are also giving you two hours to enjoy your evening and relax! Please email reservations@jjswine.com to book a time,” Slattery said. “Give us your preferred time frame, and we’ll do our best to accommodate you.”

The treats

What’s Valentine’s Day without sweets, whether you’re gifting them or indulging a bit yourself?

“The Boozy Bakery cases are loaded on Thursdays, and they stay full through most of the weekend, but we do run out,” Slattery said. “And when you see what’s coming this week, you’ll understand why.”

Think vanilla vodka cheesecakes topped with chocolate-covered strawberries or a specialty box of chocolate-covered vodka strawberries.

Have a look at the website to see what is available, or just stop in and drool at the bakery case.

Axes for exes?

Swing in to nearby JJ’s Axes & Ales – right across the parking lot from the rest of the fun – to take out your relationship frustration or hold a friendly competition.

“Weekends fill up fast, so make reservations,” Slattery suggested. “Or if you prefer a weeknight, we’re offering $15 throwing fees on Wednesday and Thursday with a minimum of four people.”

Also, the winter league has just started. Join here.

“It’s a great way to have some fun, get out of the house and enjoy our large variety of craft and domestic beers, meads and wines,” Slattery said. “And we’ll deliver food from our nearby kitchen anytime.”