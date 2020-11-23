Your rejuvenation space: Woodlake adds Recovery Lounge

0 shares Share

Nov. 23, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

If you think a workout leaves you feeling recharged now, wait until you try this.

GreatLIFE’s Woodlake Athletic Club has added a Recovery Lounge to its offerings for members. The brand-new addition just opened off the main entrance.

“Inside, you’re going to find a lot of tools to help you relax, recover and rejuvenate,” said Randall Hill, GreatLIFE vice president of fitness.

“You can stop in before, after or independent from your workout, and you’ll find the benefits are apparent right away.”

The Recovery Lounge features HydroMassage beds and Hyperice products for compression therapy, plus percussion massage devices, vibrating foam rollers and vibrating Hyperspheres.

“We have trained team members ready to help you understand how to use the lounge and what the advantages are,” Hill said.

“Since we added this at our Harrisburg location, we’ve found members really enjoy being able to come in and unwind, even if it’s for as little as 10 minutes. You’ll loosen up your muscles, relieve soreness and be ready to go work out or continue on with your day.”

Members can add unlimited time in the Recovery Lounge for just $10 per month for an individual and $20 for a family. There also are annual memberships, offering 10 months for the price of 12. It’s $100 for an individual, $150 per couple or $200 for a family.

Purchase an annual membership before Dec. 15 and be entered in a drawing to win a Hypervolt.

And that’s not the only way to recharge and rejuvenate at Woodlake. The fitness center recently expanded its massage space, Revitalize by GreatLIFE. And it will be bringing in convenient Year Round Brown tanning options soon.

Want to learn more? Stop by the support desk at Woodlake.